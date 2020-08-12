One killed in Clark County crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County.

It happened Wednesday morning just after 10:00 on Interstate 70.

Right now, police are not releasing the identity of the victim, pending family notification.

According to police, the driver of a passenger car was getting on to I-70 at the Route One on-ramp.

That's when the driver of the car lost control and spun into the path of a semi, leading to the crash.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.