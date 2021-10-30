One killed and another hurt following overnight Terre Haute police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is dead, and another is hurt following an early morning police chase in Terre Haute.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, it started around 4 A.M. when dispatchers received a call about people in a Jeep SUV threatening to shoot the person calling 911.

Police tried to stop a Jeep SUV at 8th and Swan Streets - but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

After a chase, the SUV crashed at 13th and Lockport Streets, ejecting the driver.

Police said the driver later died at the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't identified the two involved in the reported chase