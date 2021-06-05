One dead following Clay County crash involving motorcycle

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI TV) - A vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday morning leaves one dead and another in serious condition.

As officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrived on US HWY 40 and CR 225 W they found the two occupants of the motorcycle to have significant injuries. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, James R Smith of Terre Haute, was traveling east on US HWY 40 with his passenger Jane Smith, also of Terre Haute, in the passing lane.

In a report to News 10, police say the Smith's were behind another vehicle that was also traveling east on US HWY 40. That vehicle was operated by Betty Beal of Farmersburg.

Police say Beal was believed to be traveling in the driving lane when she proceeded to turn left, north, onto CR 225 W.

Police say as Beal cut across the eastbound passing lane, which the Smith's occupied.

Police say Mr. Smith was unable to slow or miss the vehicle that entered into his path. The motorcycle struck the rear driver side of Beal’s vehicle causing both driver and passenger of the motorcycle to become ejected.

Mr. Smith was taken to Regional Hospital in serious condition. His current condition is unknown at this time. Mrs. Smith was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital where she succumb to her injuries that were sustained in the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.