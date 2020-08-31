One involved in a weekend motorcycle crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are still working to learn more about a weekend crash involving a motorcycle in Terre Haute.

The crash happened near Crawford and 13th Streets.

According to a police report News 10 received, the crash involved a man named Mark Harlen. The police report lists Harlen as being from Greencastle.

Witnesses told police Harlen, while on a motorcycle sped up to try and get through a yellow light. He hit a 'hump' in the intersection and went airborne. When the motorcycle came back down, Harlen fell off slid on the ground for about 20 feet.

The Terre Haute Police Department did not have any information on Harlen's condition.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.