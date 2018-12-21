One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

SULLIVAN, Ind - According to Sheriff Clark Cottem, Sullivan County Sheriff’s officials are working a crash on US 41 near CR 200 South.

Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt’s preliminary investigation has revealed that the dump truck had turned northbound onto US 41, from CR 200 South.

As the dump truck was picking up speed, a northbound semi tractor-trailer struck the dump truck from behind.

The semi tractor-trailer driver was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by emergency crews.

The semi driver has been transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with possible broken bones and internal injuries.

The dump truck driver declined transportation to a hospital.

US 41 northbound was closed for 90 minutes as crews cleaned up the scene. Northbound traffic is restricted to one lane at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.