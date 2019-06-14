PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in the hospital after a car crash in Parke County.
It happened on Coxville road just north of Rosedale on Thursday. Witnesses say Shane Jenkins hit the curb, causing his car to flip.
Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash threw him from his car. Passers-by worked on him until emergency crews arrived.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.
Related Content
- One injured in Parke County Crash
- Rockville man killed in Parke County crash
- Crash involves several parked vehicles
- One person seriously injured after Sullivan County crash
- One dead, one seriously injured in Sullivan County crash
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- One person injured in car/pedestrian crash
- One injured in car crash involving bicycle
- Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash
- Arrest made after crash injures two officers
Scroll for more content...