One injured in Parke County Crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in the hospital after a car crash in Parke County.

It happened on Coxville road just north of Rosedale on Thursday. Witnesses say Shane Jenkins hit the curb, causing his car to flip.

Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash threw him from his car. Passers-by worked on him until emergency crews arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.