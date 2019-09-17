One in three struggles to buy diapers, a local group looks to help with a diaper drive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One in three families struggles with buying diapers.
That's why one local organization is stepping in to help.
Covered with Love is located inside The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
The organization collects and donates diapers to families in need.
In order to help those families, they need your help collecting.
On Saturday, September 28, the agency will hold a 'Stuff the Truck' diaper drive.
Organizers will work to collect diapers and personal hygiene products.
You will find the trucks at three different locations. Both of Vigo County's Walmart locations and another at The Meadows.
