One in six in our community does not have enough food - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One in six people in our community lives with food insecurities. That means they don't have consistent access to good meals.

Catholic Charities works year-round to combat this issue. On Friday, the organization took part in an event called 'Orange Friday.'

The group collected donations at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. The money will support the food bank and Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers say monetary donations help buy perishable items.

If you missed Friday's event - you could still donate to Catholic Charities at this link.