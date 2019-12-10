One in custody after slow speed pursuit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say one person is in custody after a slow speed pursuit.

It reportedly started in Clay County and ended in Sullivan County around 725 E and 750 N. just east of Hymera.

Sullivan County Dispatch told News 10 one suspect is in custody and seeking medical attention.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Indiana State Police were involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing story.