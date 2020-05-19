Police investigate stabbing near Terre Haute motels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police say one person is in custody after a stabbing in Terre Haute.
It happened around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence at the Rodeway Inn and Travelodge Motel near 22nd and Idaho Streets.
The Terre Haute Police Department says the victim appeared to suffer non-life threatening injuries.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
