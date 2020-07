CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police say a sleepy driver was to blame after a Sunday night crash in Clark County.

It happened around 9:30 on Interstate 70 near mile marker 154.

Police say Memphis Lafuria fell asleep before he drove his pick-up truck off the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned.

Lafuria was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for improper lane usage.