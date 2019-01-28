Driver ejected during short pursuit near 13th and Wabash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Monday night crash in Terre Haute.

The single vehicle crash happened around 11:00 near 13th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

According to police, the driver of the car was driving at a high rate of speed on 13th Street.

When an officer spotted the driver, they turned on their lights and started to pursue the car.

That is when police say the driver hit a tree and flipped the car.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police the driver was the only person inside.

They were taken to Regional Hospital.

The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.