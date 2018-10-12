One hurt in West Terre Haute fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a garaged fire in West Terre Haute.
It happened around 7:00 Thursday night on National Avenue.
Fire crews say the fire started with a truck inside of the garage.
There's no word on what the cause of the fire was at this time.
