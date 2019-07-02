One hurt in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:00 on 13th and Hulman Streets.
According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was heading south on 13th Street and attempted to turn left onto Hulman.
The motorcycle driver turned into the path of a northbound car, leading to the crash.
Both drivers had green lights.
The person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
