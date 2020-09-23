One hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County.

It happened Wednesday morning on Illinois Route 49 near 1700 North.

Illinois State Police said Adam Shoaff, from Casey, slowed down to make a turn.

According to police, 56-year-old Roy Snively, from Charleston, swerved to avoid Shoaff. The two vehicles crashed as Shoaff make a turn.

Snively was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shoaff was not hurt in the crash.

Police cited Snively for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.