One hurt after a car reportedly runs a red light at Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An accident at 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute on Friday happened after a car reportedly ran a red light.
That's according to witnesses.
The crash happened just before noon.
According to police, a black Dodge Charge was driving north on 3rd Street when it reportedly ran the light and hit an SUV.
The crash caused the SUV to roll over, slide across the road, and hit another car.
The driver of the SUV had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to Regional Hospital for injuries to his left leg and arm.
No other injuries were reported.
