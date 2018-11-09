Clear

One hurt after a car reportedly runs a red light at Terre Haute intersection

An accident at 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute on Friday happened after a car reportedly ran a red light.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An accident at 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute on Friday happened after a car reportedly ran a red light.

That's according to witnesses.

The crash happened just before noon.

According to police, a black Dodge Charge was driving north on 3rd Street when it reportedly ran the light and hit an SUV.

The crash caused the SUV to roll over, slide across the road, and hit another car.

The driver of the SUV had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to Regional Hospital for injuries to his left leg and arm.

No other injuries were reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Day programs at local schools

Image

Crash hurts one at 3rd and Hulman

Image

The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil