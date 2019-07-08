One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One man was hurt after a crash on I-70 in Illinois.

It happened on Monday in Clark County.

Illinois State Police say Gregory Williams of Mattoon was driving west, pulling a flatbed trailer.

The trailer started to fishtail and Williams lost control.

Police told us it caused him to run off the road and flip over.

He was taken to an Effingham hospital.

His condition is unclear at this time.