One hospitalized, nine arrested after a shooting on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A weekend that was supposed to be full of fun, took a turn when a party ended in gunfire.

According to the Terre Haute police department, it looks like the situation started at a party on 5th and Deming streets.

They say that party got so big, people began spilling out of the house and onto the streets and neighbors yards.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots. That's when people from the party began to scatter and run in every direction.

Police say when they got on scene they found the victim at 4th and Deming streets. They say they were dispatched just before midnight Saturday.

They found they found the victim in a car and say he had suffered, what they believe to be, a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are very serious.

That night police arrested two men for obstruction of justice.

The next day, Sunday afternoon, police say they went to a home on South 7th street on a search warrant.

That's where they arrested 7 more men on charges of maintaining a common nuisance.

The house did not have a special event permit and the assistant police chief says that could have solved a lot of problems.

"This is exactly the reason why the special event permit was put in place. To protect people, not to prevent people from having a good time, but to make sure that they're safe," Sean Keen, the assistant police chief said. "When they're invited to things that are open to the public or people are taking their money there's a responsibility to keep them safe and that's why it's in place."

Now, the other people who live and rent property in that area say they feel very unsafe.

Clay Hacker owns property in the area and is a landlord in that area. He says as soon as the shooting happened over the weekend he was getting calls from his tenants and their parents.

One of his tenant's cars' actually got hit by the bullets that were fired off.

Hacker says he wants to see the community go back to how it was before.

"We're very concerned and it's all about, for us, just getting the situation corrected," Hacker said. "We want to see law enforcement patrolling the area and breaking anything up."

Hacker said the alleged party was is right next to one of his properties.

Not only is he concerned for the safety of his tenants he's also worried about damage to his properties, but says he's in the area today for one thing.

"I wanna make my tenants feel comfortable and know there's action going on as a result of what happened," Hacker said.

The situation is still under investigation.

THPD ask that if you know anything to call them at 812-238-1661.