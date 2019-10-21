One hospitalized in single-vehicle Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County.
It happened Monday morning on State Road 46 near Riley.
First responders told News 10 the driver of the car left the road and hit a guardrail. That is when his car rolled.
Officials say he was alert and conscious. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
He was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment.
