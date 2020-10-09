Police investigate two Terre Haute stabbings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for information after a pair of stabbings in Terre Haute.

They were two separate incidents.

The first one happened on Thursday evening around 7:00.

Police were called to the 1100 Block of Hulman Street after a person was stabbed in the leg. Police said the victim knew the suspect, but that person fled the scene before officers arrived.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second one happened just before 2 am at the 200 block of South 13th Street.

Police say a man was stabbed in the arm during a fight with a 'known male suspect.'

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect was gone before officers arrived.

If you have any information on either investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Terre Haute Police Department directly 812-238-1661.