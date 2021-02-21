One group is trying to bring Wreaths Across America to Sullivan, how you can help

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wreaths Across America is a nationwide organization.

A local group is trying to bring it to Sullivan county.

A project coordinator says there are 1300 veterans buried at Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan county.

His goal is to lay wreaths down on each grave on December 18th of this year.

The group needs your help to raise 15,000 dollars to do this.

The coordinaor says this is a way to honor those who paid the ultimate price.

"Well, I'm a veteran myself so it means a lot to me to be able to help the other veterans. Let's say the grieving process. There's probably a lot of veterans out here who haven't been visited in a long time," says project coordinator Quaid Tresise.

If you want to get involved, go to the "Sullivan Indiana WAA" facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/SullivanWAA