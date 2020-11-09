One group hopes to help in the fight against Alzheimer's disease

INDIANA (WTHI) - Those in the fight to end Alzheimer's hope to build on the work they've done, even during a pandemic.

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosted the 29th Chocolate Sunday Champagne Brunch Sunday.

Because of COVID-19, the gathering was virtual.

Money raised during the event supports Alzheimer's Association care and research programs.

The event included a silent auction.

Someone even won a vacation to Florida.

A doctor shared her goal for the organization.

"Dementia science is relatively young but extraordinary progress has happened in this short amount of time and we must keep building that momentum to achieve our national goal of effectively treating Alzheimer's by 2025," said Dr. Maria Carrillo.

The association has raised a total of $208 million dollars since its inception.