Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story

One group hopes to help in the fight against Alzheimer's disease

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, people walk at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Americans generally do not have enough saved for retirement and Congress is considering a number of measures to address that. (AP Photo/Matt

Those in the fight to end Alzheimer's hope to build on the work they've done, even during a pandemic.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 12:09 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANA (WTHI) - Those in the fight to end Alzheimer's hope to build on the work they've done, even during a pandemic.
The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosted the 29th Chocolate Sunday Champagne Brunch Sunday.

Because of COVID-19, the gathering was virtual.
Money raised during the event supports Alzheimer's Association care and research programs.
The event included a silent auction.
Someone even won a vacation to Florida.
A doctor shared her goal for the organization.

"Dementia science is relatively young but extraordinary progress has happened in this short amount of time and we must keep building that momentum to achieve our national goal of effectively treating Alzheimer's by 2025," said Dr. Maria Carrillo.

The association has raised a total of $208 million dollars since its inception.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly clear, mild night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

David explains lightning

Image

New Brazil Police Department Headquarters

Image

Winter Road Preps

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Barr-Reeve Vball State

Image

Loogootee Vball State

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

5K Color Run to Save Lives

Image

Holiday Shoppes at the YMCA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 477978

Reported Deaths: 10488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2149245770
DuPage29541679
Lake25758548
Will24010475
Kane21780379
Winnebago13378212
St. Clair9099240
Madison8976168
McHenry8895126
Champaign774431
Peoria572992
Sangamon568369
Rock Island5366104
McLean534840
Kankakee478486
Macon432274
Kendall380132
Tazewell359764
LaSalle349080
DeKalb325143
Adams273329
Boone249426
Coles245147
Williamson235366
Vermilion226920
Whiteside221254
Clinton214236
Jackson181829
Ogle17558
Knox172731
Effingham16475
Stephenson158213
Randolph153419
Grundy14768
Marion137629
Henry13049
Franklin126512
Morgan124327
Monroe124140
Bureau122619
Jefferson117755
Christian112931
Lee11036
Livingston106012
Macoupin105412
McDonough100125
Douglas96610
Woodford95418
Fayette93826
Shelby89322
Union87226
Logan8426
Iroquois82020
Fulton8194
Montgomery76717
Saline74014
Crawford7396
Jersey72422
Warren67811
Jo Daviess67611
Carroll67017
Bond6449
Wayne63322
Perry60616
Pike60112
Moultrie5887
Cass56411
Hancock5184
Greene48519
Edgar48114
Johnson4780
Clark47219
Lawrence4378
Mercer4337
Clay42216
Jasper41510
De Witt4129
Cumberland4106
Richland40719
Washington4022
Mason40013
Piatt4004
Ford37519
White3486
Wabash3186
Pulaski2761
Massac2212
Menard2181
Marshall2054
Hamilton1862
Alexander1782
Brown1710
Henderson1690
Scott1460
Edwards1350
Gallatin1323
Putnam1280
Stark1273
Schuyler1261
Unassigned1250
Calhoun1170
Hardin680
Pope521
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 205722

Reported Deaths: 4592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion30001803
Lake18391391
Elkhart11802167
St. Joseph11793185
Allen11106244
Hamilton8187136
Vanderburgh724188
Tippecanoe529422
Porter485061
Johnson4052154
Hendricks3997145
Monroe386142
Delaware367288
Clark362768
Vigo350956
Madison3229107
LaPorte304773
Kosciusko278733
Cass254226
Warrick242367
Floyd223172
Howard204071
Wayne197641
Marshall191133
Dubois182429
Bartholomew182059
Henry173130
Grant163743
Boone160151
Hancock158645
Noble157238
Jackson144522
Dearborn132328
Morgan129241
Lawrence124642
Clinton120717
Shelby120747
Gibson117812
Knox112612
Daviess110437
Fayette108126
DeKalb107214
LaGrange100118
Harrison95924
Jasper9546
Posey92211
Miami9205
Putnam89821
Adams86910
Steuben86110
Montgomery84122
White78917
Decatur75839
Wabash75713
Whitley7166
Greene71446
Ripley69111
Wells67715
Randolph65812
Scott65717
Huntington6566
Clay64417
Starke62012
Perry61517
Jefferson5466
Jay5358
Spencer5346
Sullivan53414
Jennings51713
Fulton50913
Orange49627
Washington4714
Fountain4674
Carroll45513
Franklin44825
Pike40318
Rush3605
Tipton35023
Newton34812
Vermillion3482
Parke3386
Owen3221
Blackford3146
Pulaski2458
Martin2420
Crawford1961
Brown1843
Union1630
Ohio1617
Switzerland1530
Warren1431
Benton1421
Unassigned0244