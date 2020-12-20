One food program has fed over 800 kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New details now about another food service in the Wabash valley.

We told you about efforts to feed Clay county families yesterday on News 10.

The Clay County Youth Food Program continued Christmas food deliveries Sunday.

Organizers now say they delivered to 888 kids, feeding 357 families over winter break. These volunteers say they've met every challenge from this pandemic with determination, spirit, and kindness.