One family is left to pick up the pieces after their loved one died after collapsing in the Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Frederick Whitlock, an inmate in the Vigo County Jail, died last week after he collapsed in his cell block.

Now his family is speaking out about what they say is his untimely death.

Medical personnel said, Frederick Whitlock did test positive for COVID-19. We reached out to the coroner's office to check on the official cause of death.

The coroner says no information would be released until the autopsy results were final. Frederick Whitlock's uncle says he just wants people to stay alert about the coronavirus, especially in jail settings.

"You have to be very careful about how you conduct yourself with this pandemic going on. we don't want to lose any more family members due to this coronavirus," said Frederick Whitlock's nephew Marquis Whitlock.

Vigo county sheriff, John Plasse says immediate action took place to test and quarantine individuals in the cell block.

Plasse said everyone in the jail has been tested and the results should be in by Wednesday.