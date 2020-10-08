One family is giving the gift of more time after going through a similar heartbreak themselves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Losing someone is never easy and it can be especially difficult when it's a child. Terre Haute Regional Hospital recently received a special donation to help grieving families. This gives the gift of more time.

The arrival of a healthy baby boy or girl is the goal when mothers prepare to deliver. However, not all deliveries end the same way.

Complications can take the lives of babies far too soon. One local couple knows this all too well.

At 34-weeks into her pregnancy, Courtney Hanley went for an ultrasound. She said she and her husband wanted to see their future daughter before she was born. Then she heard the words no mother wants to hear.

She said, "We found out that she had passed early that morning. And it was devastating obviously."

After delivering her child Abigail at a local hospital, Courtney said she could only see her child for a short period of time after. This was because Courtney suffered from health complications. She said, "And then my blood pressure dropped low so we said our goodbyes and we gave her to sue, to never see her again."

She says her family was protecting themselves at the time, but she regrets not spending more time with her daughter Abigail.

So in order to honor Abigail's name, the family decided to donate a cuddle cot to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Courtney said, "You know we've planted trees, we have a bench in a park, but I wanted to do something meaningful, something to help someone else."

A cuddle cot basically works to preserve the baby's body, so parents and loved ones can spend more time with their child. Terre Haute Regional Hospital said this new device will mean so much for patients who need it.

They hope no one needs to use it, but they are extremely thankful for the generous and thoughtful donation. They said, "We promise to use it, hopefully as least as possible, but to offer it up to any family that needs it, and to give them the care that they need to get through that time."

Courtney tells me that they were able to raise funds for the cuddle cot by donations made from family and friends. She knows not everyone will use this, but she wants to give parents, and even family members, a gift of more time.

She said, "Because it's not just the parents who lose the baby, the whole family. But the parents are the only ones who get to see the baby if there's not something like this."

So far Terre Haute Regional Hospital said the cuddle cot has not been used. They are hoping to not use it, but they know this will be a vital tool to help families in their time of grief.

If you would like to help other hospitals receive cuddle cots there are ways you can donate online. You can click here for more information.