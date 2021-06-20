One event aims to bring awareness to homeless vets

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Legion Post 1-72 in Jasonville slept outside last night.

This was all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

This is their second time doing this.

They slept in cardboard boxes on the sidewalk from 8-pm last night until 8-am this morning.

Around seven people participated in this event.

Last year they raised over 2,000 dollars and donated the funds to Reach Services.

"People need to be aware that there are homeless veterans that aren't getting the attention they need and if we can help them or any veteran in any way, that's what we're here for," says unit president Luann McDonald.

The totals are in.

Organizers say they raised 1,200 dollars to help homeless vets.