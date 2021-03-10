One dies after two semi trucks collide on interstate 70

CLAY COUNTY,Ind. (WTHI) - One person is pronouced dead on scene as two semi trucks collide along Interstate 70.

The crash happened before 7:30 Wednesday evening in the eastbound lanes.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames tells News 10 at least two were taken to area hospitals.

LifeLine arrived at the milemarker 19 taking another individual.

One semi was carrying a car trailer and the other semi crashed into the back of the semi carrying cars. The driver of the semi truck has died as a result of the collision.

It is noted the crash is off the side of the highway and not on the road itself.