One dead, two hurt in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Knox County.
It happened Friday afternoon just after 1:00 on U.S. 50 and Robinson Road just east of Vincennes.
News 10 has learned two people were also hurt in the crash - of those two, one was airlifted to an out of area hospital.
We are still working to learn details on what led to the crash. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
