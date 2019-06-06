One dead, one seriously injured in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another remains seriously hurt after a Sullivan County crash.

It happened just after 5:00 Wednesday evening on County Road 700 South near County Road 400 East.

47-year-old Michael Kean of Bruceville died in the crash.

According to police, 62-year-old Karen Nash, of Sullivan, ran off the road and then veered into Kean's truck.

Nash is in the hospital with serious injuries.