SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another remains seriously hurt after a Sullivan County crash.
It happened just after 5:00 Wednesday evening on County Road 700 South near County Road 400 East.
47-year-old Michael Kean of Bruceville died in the crash.
According to police, 62-year-old Karen Nash, of Sullivan, ran off the road and then veered into Kean's truck.
Nash is in the hospital with serious injuries.
Related Content
- One dead, one seriously injured in Sullivan County crash
- One person seriously injured after Sullivan County crash
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Driver nearly impaled after Sullivan County crash
- Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- WATCH: Crash in Sullivan County ends with motorcycle explosion, teen injured
- One dead after early morning house fire in Sullivan County
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
Scroll for more content...