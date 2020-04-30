One dead, one hurt in early morning Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – According to Sheriff John Plasse , One person is died and another person was injured in a crash on Chamberlain Street just north of Indiana 42.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV traveling south on Chamberlain swerved to go around a garage truck and crashed into a tree.



While the driver of the SUV and driver of the garbage truck were standing at the scene assessing damages, another vehicle swerved around the garbage truck, striking both drivers.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

The Vigo County fatal accident reconstruction team was called to the scene for further investigation.

No names are being released at this time pending family notification.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved” said Plasse