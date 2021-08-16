One dead, one critical following Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Clay County.

It happened around 3:00 Monday afternoon near State Road 59 and White Rock Road.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a car was driving west from Craig Avenue to White Rock Road.

The driver of that car didn't yield to the right of way while crossing State Road 59.

A truck on 59 crashed into the passenger side of the car, killing the passenger.

The driver of the car was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.