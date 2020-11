TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a Terre Haute motel.

It happened at the Rodeway Inn on Sunday.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department when they arrived, a man was giving the victim CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police said they talked with several witnesses, including the person who committed the stabbing.

They say no arrests have been made, but the case is still under investigation.