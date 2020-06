KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - One man is dead after a car accident in Knox county.

It happened Thursday night in Knox County.

According to the Knox County Sheriff, a pickup truck crashed on Bicknell road near Summers Road.

Police say the truck left the road, rolled, and landed in a ditch.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

We do not know the name of the driver and it is still under investigation.