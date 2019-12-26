GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One person is dead after a Christmas Eve Fire.
Crews were called to a home on Wine Street in Owensburg around 1:30 P.M. When they got there, they say there was no smoke.
But, officials with Center Jackson Fire Territory say a couch had been on fire at one point. They say the fire burned itself out and that the home was covered in soot.
Crews also found Jose Munoz inside the home. An autopsy Thursday said he died from smoke inhalation.
Officials believe the fire happened hours before they were called because of the temperature of the couch and the lack of smoke in the home.
At this time, no foul play is suspected.
Related Content
- One dead after couch fire in Greene County
- Child fires shot inside Fishers IKEA after finding gun in couch
- Greene County Election Results
- Sleeping group escape Greene County camper fire
- One person dead following crash in Greene County
- One dead in Wednesday afternoon Greene County accident
- Three people are dead, homicide investigation underway in Greene County
- Greene County woman dead after vehicle exhaust catches foilage on fire
- Missing Greene County teens located
- Georgia 4-year-old boy finds gun under couch, kills himself with it
Scroll for more content...