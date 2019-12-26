One dead after couch fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One person is dead after a Christmas Eve Fire.

Crews were called to a home on Wine Street in Owensburg around 1:30 P.M. When they got there, they say there was no smoke.

But, officials with Center Jackson Fire Territory say a couch had been on fire at one point. They say the fire burned itself out and that the home was covered in soot.

Crews also found Jose Munoz inside the home. An autopsy Thursday said he died from smoke inhalation.

Officials believe the fire happened hours before they were called because of the temperature of the couch and the lack of smoke in the home.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.