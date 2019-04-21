One dead after accident in Illinois

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead in Lawrence County, Illinois after an accident.

Illinois State Police say it happened near the intersection of Billet Lane and 700 North in Lawrenceville Friday night.

ISP says 42-year-old Robert Reeves of Bridgeport, Illinois was laying in the road. That's when a passing vehicle stopped to help him.

Police say after that, another passing car driven by a 16-year-old struck Reeves while he was in the road. Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner.

No charges have been filed at this time.