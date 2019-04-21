LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead in Lawrence County, Illinois after an accident.
Illinois State Police say it happened near the intersection of Billet Lane and 700 North in Lawrenceville Friday night.
ISP says 42-year-old Robert Reeves of Bridgeport, Illinois was laying in the road. That's when a passing vehicle stopped to help him.
Police say after that, another passing car driven by a 16-year-old struck Reeves while he was in the road. Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Related Content
- One dead after accident in Illinois
- One dead after accident in Vermilion County, Illinois
- Accident shuts down Paris, Illinois road
- Illinois State Trooper killed in accident
- 19-year-old killed after accident involving four-wheeler in Illinois
- One dead after crash in Crawford County, Illinois
- Wildlife officials in Illinois investigating after discovering five dead pelicans
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Truck collides head-on with Illinois school bus; 2 dead
- Harvest Emergency in Illinois
Scroll for more content...