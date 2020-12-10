Clear

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital.

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital.

The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

All told, the crisis has left more than 290,000 people dead nationwide, with more than 15 million confirmed infections.

The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. The latest number is subject to revision up or down.

Wednesday’s toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II: 2,500, out of some 4,400 allied dead. And it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001: 2,977.

New cases per day are running at all-time highs of over 209,000 on average. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is setting records nearly every day.

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days, inaugurating the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

In St. Louis, respiratory therapist Joe Kowalczyk said he has seen entire floors of his hospital fill up with COVID-19 patients, some of them two to a room. He said the supply of ventilators is dwindling, and the inventory is so thin that colleagues on one shift had to ventilate one patient by using a BiPAP machine, similar to the devices used to treat sleep apnea.

When he goes home to sleep during the day at the end of his grueling overnight shifts, he sometimes has nightmares.

“I would be sleeping and I would be working in a unit and things would go completely wrong and I would shock myself awake. They would be very visceral and very vivid,” he said. “It would just really spook me.”

In New Orleans, city Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno described a recent visit to a hospital where she watched doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others risk exposure to the disease in a long, futile attempt to save a dying COVID-19 patient. Some broke down in tears afterward, she said.

“These are seasoned emergency and critical care personnel,” she said. “We do not cry very often — and especially not a number of us all at once.”

She cited “the sheer exhaustion of giving their all for similar patients over and over and over again for the past nine months, coupled with the knowledge that much of this could be prevented with really simple measures.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam, a doctor by training, announced a midnight curfew and expanded mask rules to require the wearing of face coverings outdoors, not just inside.

Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, became one of the latest celebrities to be infected with the virus, though she said she is “feeling fine right now.” Production on her talk show was put on hold until January, and reruns will air in the meantime.

—-

AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck in New York contributed to this report.Associated Press journalists from around the globe contributed to this report.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299