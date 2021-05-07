One company is helping keep Downtown Terre Haute beautiful

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local company took some time to clean up and beautify parts of Downtown Terre Haute.

Garmong construction held a community clean-up day today.

Employees cleaned off sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and more.

They even made time to plant some new flowers in the area.

Brian Kooistra is the chief operations officer for Garmong Construction. He told News 10 it's important to keep Downtown Terre Haute looking beautiful.

Kooistra said, "It's the front door to our city. I think with any visitor we want them to feel like the city is clean and inviting."

Garmong said it encourages employees to be active in their communities.

The cleanup coincides with the first First Friday of the year.