'...it just touches my heart. I just wanted to give back to the community.' One cold night in Clinton raises awareness for homeless

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- "One cold night in Clinton" that's what's went on at the Hillcrest Community Center in Clinton, Indiana.

It's what happened when Loreal Cuffle sat down and asked herself some questions.

"What can I do for my community and give back and bring awareness to our situation," Cuffle said. "You know how many people we feed? In one month we could feed over 400 people."

So, with just the clothes they were wearing, some blankets and sleeping bags that were donated, and cardboard boxes built into makeshift shelters. A handful of people as young as 11 set up camp.

"You know it's one night for us, some people don't get that option, so we'll make it," Cuffle said.

They want to show others that even one night in the cold can be devastating for those with no other place to go.

They're collecting donations to fill the food pantry and clothes closet for those in town who don't have other options.

"We want to show that love to our community because they are our family here in Clinton as well," Alicia Austin, one of the donators said.

For Cuffle, situations like this hit close to home.

"Personally, I've experienced homelessness myself," she said. "So, it just touches my heart. I just wanted to give back to the community."

The group will be in front of Hillcrest Community Center until 9:00 Saturday morning.

You can make donations until then, or you can always stop by the center and donate directly to them.