One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

SULLIVAN, IN. (WTHI) -- More than one hundred million dollars is going to rural communities for infrastructure improvements in the Hoosier state. One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving a cut from those funds.

The City of Sullivan is among 54 cities, towns, and counties that received money for improvement projects. The money came from federal funding that the Indiana Department of Transportation received.

Residents of all ages in Sullivan have had concerns about the safety of pedestrians in the city.

"Stop signs right here would be great. I think that people should learn to slow down around here because there are always people walking," said Sullivan resident, Johnathon Bishop.

INDOT has awarded 100.8 million dollars to rural communities across the state. From that, the city of Sullivan is receiving 2.6 million dollars. Scott Manning, the strategic communication director for INDOT, said applications for this funding were very competitive.

"There was significant interest. We had about 3x the dollar amount in applications than we had funding available," explained Manning.

Sullivan plans to fund bike and pedestrian enhancements to the surrounding areas of Main Street.

Although there are changes residents would like to see now, this funding will not be available until July of 2025. With that, the next four years will be dedicated to planning and preparing these projects to be 'shovel ready.'

Here is the list of communities that received funding:

Elkhart County, $1,015,230.00 (Bridge Replacement Elkhart Co Br 233 on CR 36 over Yellow Creek)

Wayne County, $1,628,640.00, (Bridge Replacement Wayne Co Br 716 on Waterfall Rd over West Fork Whitewater River)

Porter County, $1,267,300.00 (Bridge Replacement Porter Co Br 1 on Division Rd over Hutton Ditch)

Porter County, $1,267,300.00 (Bridge Replacement Porter Co Br 66 on CR 250W over Phillips Ditch)

Starke County, $440,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Starke Co Br 59 on CR 700S over Bogus Run)

Monroe County, $1,609,600.00 (Bridge Replacement Monroe Co Br 629 on Baby Creek Rd over Brummetts Creek)

LaPorte County, $1,104,000.00 (Replace Superstructure LaPorte Co Br 104 on CR 1000S over Kankakee River)

Tippecanoe County, $5,998,736.00 (Bridge Deck Replacement Tippecanoe Co Br 119 on N. Ninth St over Wabash River)

Kosciusko County, $2,025,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Kosciusko Co Br 9 on Husky Trail over Deeds Creek)

Hancock County, $1,453,600.00 (Bridge Replacement Hancock Co Br 85 on CR 400S over Sugar Creek)

Hancock County, $896,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Hancock Co Br 146 on CR 300S over Rodewald Ditch)

Jefferson County, $1,240,800.00 (Bridge Replacement Jefferson Co Br 107 on Sugan Hollow Rd over Brushy Fork Creek)

Wabash County, $1,515,200.00 (Bridge Replacement Wabash Co Br 143 on CR E1050S over Grant Creek)

Lawrence County, $1,480,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Lawrence Co Br 172 on Cement Plant Rd over Leatherwood Creek)

Harrison County, $1,380,000.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Harrison Co Br 25 on Corydon-New Middletown Rd over Little Indian Creek)

Wells County, $1,546,560.00 (Bridge Replacement Wells Co Br 71 on CR 200W over Rock Creek)

Union County, $2,503,200.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Union Co Br 33 on Dunlapsville Rd over Brookville Lake)

Randolph County, $1,980,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Randolph Co Br 85 on N. Main St over White River)

Randolph County, $1,980,000.00 (Bridge Deck Replacement Randolph Co Br 32 on CR 100W over White River)

Delaware County, $1,164,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Delaware Co Br 112 on CR 600S over Williams Creek)

Morgan County, $1,793,568.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 49 on Abraham Rd over North Prong Stotts Creek)

White County, $1,200,800.00 (Bridge Replacement White Co Br 180 on CR 100E over Big Creek Ditch)

White County, $1,055,200.00 (Bridge Replacement White Co Br 240 on CR 1300S over Moots Creek)

Harrison County, $912,400.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Harrison Co Br 5752 on Old Hwy 337 over Buck Creek)

Clinton County, $1,547,120.00 (Bridge Replacement Clinton Co Br 21 on CR 750N over Cripe Run)

Jennings County, $1,472,000.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Jennings Co Br 29 on CR 250W over Sand Creek)

Fayette County, $900,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Fayette Co Br 32 on 12th St over Little Williams Creek)

Morgan County, $1,338,400.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 104 on Gore Rd over Snake Creek)

Johnson County, $1,394,640.00 Bridge Replacement Johnson Co Br 103 on Clark School Rd over drainage ditch)

Morgan County, $876,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 97 on Yale Rd over Lake Ditch)

Morgan County, $1,008,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 29 on Mahalasville Rd over Indian Trace Creek)

Morgan County, $1,344,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 166 on Old Sr 37 over Bluff Creek)

Hancock, $6,348,000.00 (Added Travel Lanes CR 300N)

Hamilton Co, $4,959,200.00 HMA (Overlay/Minor Structural 281st St)

Shelby Co., $1,461,600.00 HMA (Overlay, Structural McGregor Rd)

Johnson County, $2,216,000.00 (Road Reconstruction/Bridge Replacement Clark School Rd)

Salem, $3,541,860.00 (Road Rehabilitation S. Main St)

Wells County, $3,505,736.00 (HMA Overlay, Structural CR 200S)

Noble County, $4,587,200.00 (HMA Overlay, Structural Old SR 3)

Muncie, $2,116,000.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance Tillotson Avenue)

Muncie, $901,600.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance McGalliard Rd)

Muncie , $1,600,800.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance McGalliard Rd)

Madison, $3,872,000.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance Main St (Old SR 56)

Bedford, $1,110,852.00 (Sign Replacement Bedford city streets)

Boone County, $1,791,761.00 (Roundabout CR 400E and CR 100S)

Noblesville, $2,652,820.00 (Roundabout Boden Rd at 166th St)

Montgomery County, $491,985.00 (Sign Replacement County roads)

Allen County, $1,385,865.00 (Roundabout Monroeville Rd and Wayne Trace)

Sullivan, $2,630,960.00 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities Main St)

North Judson, $580,800.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction New sidewalks on Campbell Ave, Weninger St, and George St)

Logansport, $976,000.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction Sidewalks on various streets around schools)

Tell City, $928,071.20 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities SR 66)

Angola, $2,604,800.00 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities N. Wayne St)

Whitley County, $2,203,804.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction Sidewalks and ADA improvements in 4 subdivisions)