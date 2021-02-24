Clear

One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

More than one hundred million dollars is going to rural communities for infrastructure improvements in the Hoosier state. One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving a cut from those funds.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 6:15 AM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

SULLIVAN, IN. (WTHI) -- More than one hundred million dollars is going to rural communities for infrastructure improvements in the Hoosier state. One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving a cut from those funds.

The City of Sullivan is among 54 cities, towns, and counties that received money for improvement projects. The money came from federal funding that the Indiana Department of Transportation received.

Residents of all ages in Sullivan have had concerns about the safety of pedestrians in the city.

"Stop signs right here would be great. I think that people should learn to slow down around here because there are always people walking," said Sullivan resident, Johnathon Bishop.

INDOT has awarded 100.8 million dollars to rural communities across the state. From that, the city of Sullivan is receiving 2.6 million dollars. Scott Manning, the strategic communication director for INDOT, said applications for this funding were very competitive.

"There was significant interest. We had about 3x the dollar amount in applications than we had funding available," explained Manning.

Sullivan plans to fund bike and pedestrian enhancements to the surrounding areas of Main Street.

Although there are changes residents would like to see now, this funding will not be available until July of 2025. With that, the next four years will be dedicated to planning and preparing these projects to be 'shovel ready.'

Here is the list of communities that received funding:
Elkhart County, $1,015,230.00 (Bridge Replacement Elkhart Co Br 233 on CR 36 over Yellow Creek)
Wayne County, $1,628,640.00, (Bridge Replacement Wayne Co Br 716 on Waterfall Rd over West Fork Whitewater River)
Porter County, $1,267,300.00 (Bridge Replacement Porter Co Br 1 on Division Rd over Hutton Ditch)
Porter County, $1,267,300.00 (Bridge Replacement Porter Co Br 66 on CR 250W over Phillips Ditch)
Starke County, $440,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Starke Co Br 59 on CR 700S over Bogus Run)
Monroe County, $1,609,600.00 (Bridge Replacement Monroe Co Br 629 on Baby Creek Rd over Brummetts Creek)
LaPorte County, $1,104,000.00 (Replace Superstructure LaPorte Co Br 104 on CR 1000S over Kankakee River)
Tippecanoe County, $5,998,736.00 (Bridge Deck Replacement Tippecanoe Co Br 119 on N. Ninth St over Wabash River)
Kosciusko County, $2,025,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Kosciusko Co Br 9 on Husky Trail over Deeds Creek)
Hancock County, $1,453,600.00 (Bridge Replacement Hancock Co Br 85 on CR 400S over Sugar Creek)
Hancock County, $896,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Hancock Co Br 146 on CR 300S over Rodewald Ditch)
Jefferson County, $1,240,800.00 (Bridge Replacement Jefferson Co Br 107 on Sugan Hollow Rd over Brushy Fork Creek)
Wabash County, $1,515,200.00 (Bridge Replacement Wabash Co Br 143 on CR E1050S over Grant Creek)
Lawrence County, $1,480,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Lawrence Co Br 172 on Cement Plant Rd over Leatherwood Creek)
Harrison County, $1,380,000.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Harrison Co Br 25 on Corydon-New Middletown Rd over Little Indian Creek)
Wells County, $1,546,560.00 (Bridge Replacement Wells Co Br 71 on CR 200W over Rock Creek)
Union County, $2,503,200.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Union Co Br 33 on Dunlapsville Rd over Brookville Lake)
Randolph County, $1,980,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Randolph Co Br 85 on N. Main St over White River)
Randolph County, $1,980,000.00 (Bridge Deck Replacement Randolph Co Br 32 on CR 100W over White River)
Delaware County, $1,164,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Delaware Co Br 112 on CR 600S over Williams Creek)
Morgan County, $1,793,568.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 49 on Abraham Rd over North Prong Stotts Creek)
White County, $1,200,800.00 (Bridge Replacement White Co Br 180 on CR 100E over Big Creek Ditch)
White County, $1,055,200.00 (Bridge Replacement White Co Br 240 on CR 1300S over Moots Creek)
Harrison County, $912,400.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Harrison Co Br 5752 on Old Hwy 337 over Buck Creek)
Clinton County, $1,547,120.00 (Bridge Replacement Clinton Co Br 21 on CR 750N over Cripe Run)
Jennings County, $1,472,000.00 (Bridge Rehabilitation Or Repair Jennings Co Br 29 on CR 250W over Sand Creek)
Fayette County, $900,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Fayette Co Br 32 on 12th St over Little Williams Creek)
Morgan County, $1,338,400.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 104 on Gore Rd over Snake Creek)
Johnson County, $1,394,640.00 Bridge Replacement Johnson Co Br 103 on Clark School Rd over drainage ditch)
Morgan County, $876,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 97 on Yale Rd over Lake Ditch)
Morgan County, $1,008,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 29 on Mahalasville Rd over Indian Trace Creek)
Morgan County, $1,344,000.00 (Bridge Replacement Morgan Co Br 166 on Old Sr 37 over Bluff Creek)
Hancock, $6,348,000.00 (Added Travel Lanes CR 300N)
Hamilton Co, $4,959,200.00 HMA (Overlay/Minor Structural 281st St)
Shelby Co., $1,461,600.00 HMA (Overlay, Structural McGregor Rd)
Johnson County, $2,216,000.00 (Road Reconstruction/Bridge Replacement Clark School Rd)
Salem, $3,541,860.00 (Road Rehabilitation S. Main St)
Wells County, $3,505,736.00 (HMA Overlay, Structural CR 200S)
Noble County, $4,587,200.00 (HMA Overlay, Structural Old SR 3)
Muncie, $2,116,000.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance Tillotson Avenue)
Muncie, $901,600.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance McGalliard Rd)
Muncie , $1,600,800.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance McGalliard Rd)
Madison,  $3,872,000.00 (HMA Overlay - Preventative Maintenance Main St (Old SR 56)
Bedford,  $1,110,852.00 (Sign Replacement Bedford city streets)
Boone County, $1,791,761.00 (Roundabout CR 400E and CR 100S)
Noblesville, $2,652,820.00 (Roundabout Boden Rd at 166th St)
Montgomery County, $491,985.00 (Sign Replacement County roads)
Allen County, $1,385,865.00 (Roundabout Monroeville Rd and Wayne Trace)
Sullivan, $2,630,960.00 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities Main St)
North Judson, $580,800.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction New sidewalks on Campbell Ave, Weninger St, and George St)
Logansport, $976,000.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction Sidewalks on various streets around schools)
Tell City, $928,071.20 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities SR 66)
Angola, $2,604,800.00 (Bike/Pedestrian Facilities N. Wayne St)
Whitley County, $2,203,804.00 (ADA Sidewalk and Ramp Construction Sidewalks and ADA improvements in 4 subdivisions)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Partly sunny, warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Paycheck Protection program help and changes

Image

One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

Image

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 55

Image

Casey-Westfield Marshall

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

TH South Linton

Image

Linton trio

Image

Loogootee seniors

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1177241

Reported Deaths: 22528
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4709339291
DuPage761561188
Will64432882
Lake58864915
Kane50242708
Winnebago28194431
Madison27715451
St. Clair25173463
McHenry24076261
Champaign17908123
Peoria16772260
Sangamon16028216
McLean14485156
Tazewell13397239
Rock Island12991285
Kankakee12383188
Kendall1093783
LaSalle10681216
Macon9386185
Vermilion8487114
DeKalb8165111
Adams7970113
Williamson6763119
Boone590471
Whiteside5881146
Clinton555189
Coles515990
Grundy506762
Knox5010131
Ogle497373
Jackson458560
Effingham448169
Macoupin432178
Henry430456
Marion4253111
Livingston414475
Franklin412665
Stephenson406273
Monroe403280
Jefferson3953115
Randolph395177
Woodford363360
Morgan356776
Montgomery346067
Lee332443
Logan329952
Christian328565
Bureau327373
Fayette306152
Perry302357
Fulton283044
Iroquois276560
Jersey247945
Douglas241032
McDonough230440
Lawrence228524
Saline227046
Union218134
Shelby211834
Crawford200021
Bond189124
Cass187522
Pike168249
Clark167329
Hancock166529
Warren166243
Wayne166248
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159822
White159525
Washington157223
Carroll156434
Ford156344
Edgar153737
Moultrie148622
Clay142241
Greene137631
Johnson133911
Piatt130714
Wabash129612
Mercer127532
De Witt127322
Mason127141
Massac124932
Cumberland118318
Jasper110217
Menard10318
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6745
Pulaski6675
Brown6586
Stark53522
Edwards52210
Henderson4958
Calhoun4752
Scott4481
Alexander4428
Gallatin4354
Putnam4093
Hardin34412
Pope2803
Out of IL00
Unassigned02198

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 657037

Reported Deaths: 12450
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion901321624
Lake48105871
Allen35552632
Hamilton31839393
St. Joseph29538510
Elkhart25261412
Vanderburgh21115377
Tippecanoe19765197
Johnson16242352
Porter15838267
Hendricks15723296
Clark11843179
Madison11672314
Vigo11503228
Monroe10248158
Delaware9788178
LaPorte9720194
Howard9017194
Kosciusko8514107
Bartholomew7373147
Warrick7369146
Hancock7362128
Floyd7139164
Wayne6586188
Grant6395157
Morgan6040124
Boone603388
Dubois5868111
Dearborn540266
Henry539492
Marshall5390104
Cass537199
Noble506775
Jackson462063
Shelby458490
Lawrence4154111
Gibson399681
Harrison395160
Clinton392353
DeKalb382078
Montgomery381583
Knox354484
Miami354063
Whitley346235
Huntington338176
Steuben335955
Wabash328775
Putnam325959
Ripley325161
Adams320249
Jasper312943
White295351
Jefferson292770
Daviess284296
Fayette270255
Decatur269388
Greene259978
Posey259731
Wells255374
Scott248446
LaGrange240170
Clay238944
Randolph225076
Spencer215830
Jennings213544
Washington207727
Sullivan202038
Fountain200341
Starke185950
Owen181652
Jay177328
Fulton176437
Carroll175618
Perry172435
Orange170450
Rush163922
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145441
Parke137915
Pike127232
Blackford120027
Pulaski105643
Newton96431
Brown94639
Benton91113
Crawford90113
Martin80114
Switzerland7507
Warren74612
Union66810
Ohio52711
Unassigned0425