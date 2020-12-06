One church is eliminating folks medical debt

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling right now.

There's one church trying to bring some holiday cheer.

Paris First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Paris Illinois teamed up with R.I.P Medical Debt.

This organization helps eliminate medical bills for families.

"For every dollar that was donated a 100 dollars worth of medical debt is erased for individuals."

Cody Vaughn says when he heard about this, it was clear he and his church get involved.

"So many people are giving people here in this congregation. It's never why are we doing this it's how can I help, what do you need."

He adds the pandemic only brought on more urgency to help his community.

"We need to do this, individuals in our community need this however we can help them we need to do it."

Vaughn says the church isn't doing this for recognition, just to serve a higher power.

"What's gonna have Jesus smile down on our congregation."