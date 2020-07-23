Man charged after police say he admitted to setting a fire to a Vigo County motel room

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after a Wednesday night fire in western Vigo County.

It happened just before 10:00 at 5665 Illiana Road at the Stone Lodge Motel near West Terre Haute.

When crews arrived they found light smoke coming from one of the units. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department says the damage was contained to one unit.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says Michael Sharp told the manager his room was on fire and then left.

Police found him at his mom's house, where they arrested him. Sheriff John Plasse says Sharp admitted to setting the fire.

He is facing an arson charge.