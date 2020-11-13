One charged after Sullivan County chase leads deputies through multiple fields

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested after a Thursday night chase in Sullivan County.

The sheriff's office says the chase started around 10:30 when a deputy tried to pull 38-year-old Jeffrey Hickman over on 41 near Shelburn.

According to police, Hickman left the road, going through multiple fields, before going back to the road.

He was allegedly throwing things out of the vehicle windows during the chase. Police said one of the items he tossed was a handgun, that police were able to retrieve.

Ultimately police had to use stop sticks to get Hockman to stop.

He was arrested and charged with: