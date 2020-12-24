One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Avenue fire destroyed a strip of businesses. News 10 got the chance to sit down with one of those business owners. This is after they lost everything in the fire that happened earlier this month.

Owner of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, Tom Brown, told News 10 "it was a total loss."

He said watching the fire engulf his building with his team members by his side was very hard. But he said the most important thing was making sure everyone is okay.

Brown said, "We had an employee eating dinner actually before she was going out. Someone from across the street came in and told her, 'the building's on fire, get out.' and so I'm very thankful just no one was hurt."

Brown told us that the stuff inside his building can always be replaced, but people can't.

He said he wasn't worried about getting back in business either. In fact, he told News 10 they were back to work the very next day.

Brown said, "Our company doesn't depend on a building necessarily to serve our clients. We have some equipment in our buildings, but you know we're out in their offices."

Brown said as soon as he started believing everything was going to be okay the chips started falling into place.

He found a new building to operate out of, many people called the business to offer support, and he received a lot of help.

Now, Brown wants to return the favor.

Brown said, "We're really excited to see what God has in store for us, and how we might be able to help anybody else. If anyone else is in this situation it's now part of our story. And we can certainly help navigate through it with them."

Brown told News 10 their business is still operating and serving those in the Wabash Valley. He adds he's extremely blessed to be in a community that supports him through this tough time.