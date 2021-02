GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Taylor Township fire department says, a bridge is closed after a fire was set on one of the structural beams.

This happened this morning to the Am Kennedy and Sons Covered Bridge.

Quickly after units appeared on the scene the fire was extinguished.

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Indiana Arson hotline or Greene County Sheriff Department.

1-812-384-4411