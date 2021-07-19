One beautiful backyard doubles as fundraising grounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Terre Haute couple hosted a beautiful backyard fundraiser Sunday evening for an important cause.

This was all in an effort to help raise funds for the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute.

Dozens of community members enjoyed food, drinks, and the beauty of the outdoors.

The organizers say they hope the fundraiser will be a good way for more people to come out and enjoy this hidden gem in the community.

"It's a center in our community and I wish more people took advantage of all of the things the Swope has to offer," Philip Ewoldsen, a Swope Art Museum member, said.

This is the first fundraiser of its kind, but the couple hopes to host more fundraisers like this in the future.