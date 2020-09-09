One arrested in connection to Olney murder, police continue their search for second suspect

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to an Olney, Illinois murder investigation.

On Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney. Police found 19-year-old Kyle Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken to a hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The Illinois State Police says 33-year-old Tara Haws, of Olney, has been charged with "first-degree murder by accountability."

Haws is in the Richland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Rick Meador in connection to Johnson's murder.

He is described as 5'11 talon weighing around 155 pounds, with brown hair. Police say Meador should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.