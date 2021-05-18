One arrested and another wanted after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a warrant out for a person, and another was arrested after a crash in Parke County.

The crash happened on Friday.

The driver, Michael Bruce Waters, is wanted on two charges. The most serious is causing injury when driving with a controlled substance.

The passenger, Randie Lynn Bowen, is facing drug and false informing charges.

Both are from Michigan.

The Parke County Sheriff says Waters passed a stopped vehicle and hit a car head-on. The driver of the car is still in the hospital with serious injuries.