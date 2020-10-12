One arrested after stabbing at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are investigating a stabbing at a Terre Haute motel.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:00.

According to police a person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An arrest has been made in the stabbing.

Police didn't specifically identify the motel involved in a social media post, but our crew on the scene observed a heavy police presence at the Roadway Inn.

