One arrested after stabbing at Terre Haute church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is behind bars after police say he stabbed another person at a Terre Haute church.

It happened on Wednesday in the garden area of Saint Joe's Parish near 5th and Walnut Streets.

According to the probable cause, it started with a heated conversation between a homeless female and another man.

Court documents say Brian Pryor got involved in the fight and cut the man.

The victim told police Pryor cut him several times in the face and hand, and then he left the area.

Police said when they searched Pryor, they found a folding knife in his pocket.

According to court documents, Pryor told police the victim hit him in the face, but he did not touch the victim.

Pryor was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.