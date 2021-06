TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested after police witnessed a Friday afternoon crash.

The incident started just before 1:00.

According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, one of his deputies witnessed a crash at 16th and Ohio Streets.

Police said one of the drivers fled the crash scene on foot, but officers were able to catch that person at 19th and Ohio Streets.

We are still working on learning the identity of the person arrested and any charges that person faces.